Stolper Co Purchases 447 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stolper Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.2% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

