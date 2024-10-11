STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0444

STP (STPT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $86.18 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,729.59 or 0.99910088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0431764 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,753,378.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

