Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $255,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

