Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,272,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.