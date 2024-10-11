Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $868.40. 74,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.61.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.80.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

