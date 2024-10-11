Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 30,555 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,477 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 1,640,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178,626. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

