Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,486,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $921.67. 756,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,753. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $908.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $851.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.