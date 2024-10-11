Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,209,912,000 after buying an additional 101,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.95. 39,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,804. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.