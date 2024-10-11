Successful Portfolios LLC Buys New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,078,000 after buying an additional 150,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after buying an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after buying an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.63. The company had a trading volume of 136,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.90.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

