Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

MCD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $303.99. The company had a trading volume of 426,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,699. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.44%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

