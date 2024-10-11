Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,077 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 192,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

