Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $22,216,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,731,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 175,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

