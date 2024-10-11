Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,061,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.59. 180,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $199.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.