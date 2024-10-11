SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

