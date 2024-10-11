Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 10,786,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,735,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

