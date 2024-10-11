Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $251.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Loreen M. Spencer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,911.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

