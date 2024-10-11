Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 262.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 4.3 %

STRO opened at $3.31 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $271.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 134.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

