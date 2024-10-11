Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Director Sells C$12,183.60 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Gray sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$12,183.60.
Sylogist Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SYZ traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.03. 5,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,103.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.09.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.33 million. Sylogist had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2447905 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SYZ. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sylogist presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.96.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
