Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 2,621,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,606,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several research firms have commented on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,987 shares of company stock worth $1,066,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

