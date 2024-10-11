Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:SYF opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 32,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

