Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in September

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the September 15th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 29,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $718.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

