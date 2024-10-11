Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.48. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
