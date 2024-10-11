Tangible (TNGBL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,465.53

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Tangible has a market cap of $64.92 million and approximately $1,465.53 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.92581755 USD and is down -14.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,292.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

