TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 993.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 526,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,246. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

