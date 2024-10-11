TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 431,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after buying an additional 124,661 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 63,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,666,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 607,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.