TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $533.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

