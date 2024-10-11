TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after buying an additional 258,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.47. The company had a trading volume of 335,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.39 and a 200-day moving average of $332.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.