TAP Consulting LLC Sells 14,025 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 59,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,122. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $451.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

