TD Securities Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.56.

The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.72. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.62.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.7317518 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

