Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Short Interest Up 258.0% in September

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the September 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tectonic Therapeutic

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the third quarter worth $31,169,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.36. 80,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). Research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also

