Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Down 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at $224,278,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.