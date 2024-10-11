Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Telstra Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,502. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

