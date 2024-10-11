Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.27. 5,051,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,892,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,468,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,235 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,857,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 116.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,266,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 2,834,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

