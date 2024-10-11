Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $152.78 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after buying an additional 438,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.