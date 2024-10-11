Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $62.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NYSE:TEX opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,224,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Terex by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 269,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

