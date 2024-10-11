TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells C$7,076,640.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pellerin sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.56, for a total value of C$7,076,640.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Charles Pellerin sold 17,800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.51, for a total value of C$1,789,078.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Charles Pellerin sold 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.26, for a total value of C$160,416.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00.

TSE:TVK opened at C$99.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.90.

TerraVest Industries ( TSE:TVK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4497283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVK shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

