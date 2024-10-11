Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

TSCDY stock remained flat at $14.33 during trading on Friday. 41,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tesco has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

