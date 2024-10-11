Tesla’s (TSLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.05. The firm has a market cap of $761.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.