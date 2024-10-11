Tesla’s (TSLA) Reduce Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by HSBC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,392,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,047,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.30. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after buying an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

