The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

BWIN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,559. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,455.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

