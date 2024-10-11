The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,978,357.24 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 2,277,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,547. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

