The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CG. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,504,788 shares of company stock valued at $52,772,622. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

