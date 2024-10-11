The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,894,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,357,615.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,504,788 shares of company stock worth $52,772,622 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

