The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 401.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

The China Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 45.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

