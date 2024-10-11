The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.49 and last traded at $105.34, with a volume of 12062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,264,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,108,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

