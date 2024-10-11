The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.