The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 132.4% in September

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDL remained flat at $8.12 on Friday. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
