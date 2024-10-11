The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 132.4% in September

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

The GDL Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDL remained flat at $8.12 on Friday. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

