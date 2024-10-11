The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $560.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $503.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

