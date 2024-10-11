The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $8.50

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.54 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 202,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,826,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

