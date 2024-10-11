The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

